Chicago police: Officer killed, another injured in traffic stop shooting

CHICAGO (AP/WOOD) — Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after the vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over around 10 p.m. ET. Two men and a woman were in the car. Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where the female officer died and the male officer was in critical condition, according to a Sunday morning news release by Chicago police.

The condition of the person who was wounded while inside the vehicle is stable, police said Sunday.

Police said they recovered a weapon from inside the vehicle and took two people into custody. Authorities are searching for the third person.