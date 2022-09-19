GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-haul trucker already charged with murdering a woman in metro Grand Rapids in 1996 now also faces charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in Maryland in 2006.

Maryland State Police announced Monday that Garry Artman, 64, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of Dusty Shuck.

An undated photo of Dusty Shuck. (Courtesy Lori Kreutzer)

Artman’s storage unit in Florida was searched Aug. 31. There, police say, investigators found “several pieces of women’s underwear,” which are being tested to determine whether they may belong to other victims.

Shuck, 24, of New Mexico, was found dead May 4, 2006, on the shoulder of eastbound I-70 near Mt. Airy, Maryland, 40 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. She had been beaten and stabbed to death. She wasn’t wearing any shoes and her ID was gone.

While police initially suspected a truck driver because Shuck’s body was so close to a truck stop and because she had last been seen alive about a week earlier on the other side of the country, they struggled to learn more. There was little evidence and no surveillance video, no witnesses came forward and the case went cold.

Ten years earlier, on Oct. 3, 1996, Sharon Hammack’s body had been found along the side of the road near Grand Rapids. She left behind two children and was pregnant with a third, her family said.

The killer left DNA at both murder scenes. An August 2008 hit on the national Combined DNA Index System, more commonly known as CODIS, linked the cases.

Kent County investigators recently tapped genealogy researchers to track down a suspect. They combed through public DNA databases and eventually found Artman, who lived in the Grand Rapids area at the time but now lives in White Springs, Florida, between Jacksonville and Tallahassee. He was arrested in Mississippi in August and brought back to Kent County to be charged with rape and murder.

When he was arrested, a DNA sample was taken. Maryland police say it was a match for both cases.