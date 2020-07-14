Ceremony celebrates President Ford’s birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — He may be the most renowned man to hail from Grand Rapids.

President Gerald R. Ford was honored Tuesday on what would have been his 107th birthday.

It’s a tradition to honor presidents on their birthdays, even after their death.

During this pandemic, that tradition continued in Grand Rapids, but the ceremony was shared virtually.

The wreath laying ceremony was carried out at the burial site of Gerald and Betty Ford.

There were two wreathes — one from the long tradition of the sitting president sending a wreath. It was presented by a military officer.

The second one — a tribute established by Betty Ford years ago on behalf of the Ford family.

A children’s book about Ford’s life was also released to the public on Tuesday.

“Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story,” will be the topic of discussion Tuesday night in a virtual panel.

You can watch that discussion at 7 p.m. on Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation’s Facebook page.