Top Thrill Dragster, which was retired in 2022, will be repaired and reopened in 2024. (Courtesy Cedar Point)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of Cedar Point’s most popular rides will be resurrected. The amusement park teased that Top Thrill Dragster will return with “a new formula” in 2024.

The video was posted to social media on Monday, 20 years to the day of the ride’s first announcement in 2003.

“Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024,” Cedar Point stated on its website. “Our entire team is hard at work creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster.”

The ride was closed in August 2021 after a metal plate broke off and hit a Michigan woman in the head, causing serious injuries. Cedar Point announced last September that the ride would be retired.

Top Thrill Dragster opened to much fanfare in 2003, billed as the fastest and tallest roller coaster in the world. Using a hydraulic launch, the attraction sent riders from 0 to 120 miles per hour in less than four seconds, climbing a 420-foot hill before plummeting back to the ground.

The 2021 incident wasn’t the only time people were hurt by the attraction. According to Theme Park Tourist, four riders sustained minor injuries in 2014 after being hit by debris. Two riders were hurt in 2016 after being hit by a detached cable.

An investigation into the 2021 incident found that the Sandusky, Ohio amusement park did not break any laws but had an extensive list of repairs that must be made before reopening the ride.