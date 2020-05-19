Cedar Point to honor ‘everyday heroes’ with lifetime ticket

(WLNS) — Cedar Point is celebrating everyday heroes with a chance to be awarded the “Ticket of a Lifetime,” which affords the recipient lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

The everyday heroes include front-line nurses, doctors, EMTs, caregivers, supply chain workers, parents who are now self-taught teachers, grocery store and retail workers, neighbors and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others during the coronavirus pandemic and closures aimed at slowing the spread.

Through May 29, you can nominate an everyday hero by visiting cpeverydayheroes.com and submit a photo of the hero, plus a few words about how he or she is making an impact in the community and why he or she should win a Ticket of a Lifetime.

A total of 10 heroes will be selected by a panel of judges. Each winner can select three friends or family members to receive a Ticket of a Lifetime, for a total of four per hero.

Complete rules and nomination instructions can be found at cpeverydayheroes.com.