Cedar Point rolls out ‘Gold Pass’ deal for park fans

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOOD) — Cedar Point is kicking off its 150th anniversary celebration by offering visitors a break on admission to both of its parks.

Cedar Point’s limited-edition anniversary Gold Pass is $99 and includes unlimited visits to Cedar Point and its water park for the rest of this year (including Halloweekends), as well as next year. The pass also comes with free parking and discounts on food, merchandise and admission for friends.

Cedar Point says the Gold Pass also includes “Golden Entry” access, giving passholders access to some park attractions 30 minutes before the posted park opening time.

Cedar Point fans can pick up the Gold Pass at the park or on Cedar Point’s website.

As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Cedar Point is also promising “a fully-immersive nighttime celebration along the Main Midway”, a “reimagined Town Hall” in Frontier Town, a river expedition, new food options and some menu throwbacks, and a nostalgic line of souvenirs.

Cedar Point has promised to unveil other surprises leading up to the park’s opening day next spring.

Cedar Point fans are encouraged to help the park celebrate its 150th birthday by submitting videos, photos and stories of their park memories on Cedar Point’s website for everyone to possibly enjoy.

Cedar Point says it’s the second oldest amusement park in North America, opening in 1870 as a bathhouse, beer garden and mile-long beach. The 364-acre peninsula is now home to 70 rides including 18 roller coasters, a water park, marinas, hotels and other attractions.