Cedar Point opens for the season Friday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOOD) — Cedar Point is kicking off the 2021 season Friday with the Frontier Festival.

The festival will run this weekend and next then daily May 28 through June 13. The park will also debut the new Snake River Expedition ride on May 28.

Last year, the park postponed the 150th anniversary celebration instead it will hold the celebration June 26.

Both single day and season ticket holders will need reservations. More information can be found on Cedar Point’s website.

Cedar Point officials said it will not be requiring masks outdoors this year. Those 10 years and older will only need to wear a mask while inside, or in places where social distancing is not possible, it said in a release.

The park is also no longer doing temperature checks but will be doing a health screening at entrance gates. Rides will not have a limited capacity, but guests will need to social distance while waiting in line.