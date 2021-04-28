Cedar Point is not requiring masks outdoors this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Point will not be requiring masks outdoors this year.

Those 10 years and older will only need to wear a mask while inside, or in places where social distancing is not possible, it said in a release.

The park is also no longer doing temperature checks, but will be doing a health screening at entrance gates. Rides will not have a limited capacity, but guests will need to social distance while waiting in line.

Those who would like to enjoy the park, which opens on May 14, will need to make reservations in advance. More information can be found on Cedar Point’s website.