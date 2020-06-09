Cedar Point announces opening plan, new safety protocols

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOOD) — Cedar Point announced Tuesday its plan for opening the park this year. The Ohio amusement park will open in phases starting in July.

It will open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum pass holders only on July 9 and July 10. Beginning on July 11, it will open to resort guests and pass holders.

Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 to June 27 prior to the park opening.

The date for single-day ticket buyers has not yet been announced.

The amusement park noted the following new health and safety protocols:

In order to maintain limited capacity, all guests will be required to make a reservation to visit the park through the Cedar Point app or online .

or . Before guests can enter the park, they must complete a health declaration.

There will be touchless temperature screenings at the entrance of the park.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Markers and signs have been added throughout the park to help ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet.

More information on the additional protocols and visit reservation can be found online.