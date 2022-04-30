Incident involving 15-year-old in Douglas, Arizona, sparks outrage; CBP says it will cooperate with investigation, won't tolerate abuse

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A federal officer is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor after allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl on her way to school in Douglas, Arizona, and sexually assaulting her this week.

Aaron Mitchell, 27, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to Douglas, allegedly drove up to the girl on the 1300 block of G Avenue in an unmarked red vehicle while she walked to her school and asked her for documentation. Mitchell was wearing a tactical vest labeled “Police” and, after checking her ID, told the 15-year-old girl he would be taking her to the police department, the Douglas Police Department said in a statement.

Aaron Mitchell (courtesy Cochise County)

Mitchell allegedly restrained the girl, placed her in his vehicle and drove to an apartment in Sierra Vista several miles away. It was there that he allegedly sexually assaulted her on April 25, Douglas Police said. Mitchell allegedly drove the girl back to Douglas that afternoon; police received the report of a possible abduction and sexual assault shortly after.

Douglas and Sierra Vista police detectives investigated the allegation, located the apartment and arrested Mitchell during a traffic stop. The CBP employee was booked into the Cochise County Jail at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday without bond pending a hearing, county records show.

CBP on Thursday sent a statement to local media stating the agency does not tolerate corruption or abuse within its ranks, and that it would fully cooperate with any investigation involving its officers, whether alleged acts occur while on duty or off duty.

The allegations raised immediate concern from the community on social media.

“Just cause you work as BP (sic) or an officer does not mean you won’t get jail time. So sorry for this young lady. Hope she heals,” posted a female resident.

“OMG. Cant’ even trust those who are supposed to protect us,” posted another female.

“How can these young girls ever trust a man of the law again?” posted another female Douglas resident.