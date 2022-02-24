‘Can’t believe this is my life’: Garth Brooks tickets on sale Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — County music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to the Midwest.

As part of his stadium tour, he will be performing at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on Saturday, May 7. It is the only stadium he will visit in the Indiana, Illinois and Michigan area.

Brooks says he loves performing “up north” because there are so many die-hard country music fans, and they are always an enthusiastic crowd.

Even after all his record-breaking success, Brooks says while performing on stage he still has those “pinch me” moments.

“I can’t believe this is my life. So you do, you just watch and you look and talk to God a lot during those seconds,” Brooks said.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. No doubt they will sell out quickly, so it’s recommended that you create an account ahead of time to make sure everything is all set up.

You can get virtually get in line tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit, and all tickets are priced at $94.95.

More information can be found at ticketmaster.com.

