Blackout Day spotlights racial injustice, Black-owned businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday is Blackout Day 2020 when thousands of Black Americans plan to stand in solidarity about where they spend their money.

Organizers say it’s a call for action. The goal of Blackout Day is to push politicians to end institutionalized racism in America which organizers say has led to the deaths of Black Americans.

In an effort to bring awareness to this, on Tuesday, Black people plan to refuse spending money on anything at all. Those who do need to buy something are encouraged to only spend their money at Black-owned businesses.

According to Nielsen, Black Americans spent more than $1 trillion on consumer goods in 2018 alone.

The idea of Blackout Day stems from the year-long Montgomery bus boycott of 1955 when African Americans in Alabama refused to pay for a bus ticket until they were allowed to sit anywhere, not just the back of city buses.

Organizers say the campaign this year is extra important following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

They say if they can keep their money in the Black community, it will encourage lawmakers to support equal justice for all.