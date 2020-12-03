Watch: Bipartisan group encourages adoption of COVID-19 relief compromise

UNDATED (WOOD) — A bipartisan group from Congress will hold a press conference today to tout the COVID-19 relief package they have put forth.

The compromise proposal was the brainchild of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House and a group of nine cooperating senators.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. He will join caucus co-chairs Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Tom Reed, R-N.Y., for the 12:15 p.m. press conference on Capitol Hill. It will stream live on Facebook.

The group’s $908 billion COVID Emergency Relief Framework would include cash for the Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment insurance, state and local governments, transportation and vaccine distribution, among other things. It would not include stimulus checks for Americans.

It would act as a stopgap measure, continuing services through the first quarter of 2021 after the CARES Act expires at the end of 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday said they would use the bill as a framework for negotiations with Republicans. Pelosi had previously been unwilling to agree to less than the $2.2 trillion proposal the Democrat-controlled House has approved, even though the Republican-controlled Senate had refused to spend so much.

Americans are currently living through the worst stretch of the pandemic. Many family budgets & small businesses are at their breaking point. It’s time for Leader McConnell to sit down with Democrats & finally begin a true, bipartisan effort to address the country’s needs. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 2, 2020

Democratic leadership’s support puts pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to get on board. On the Senate floor Thursday morning, McConnell said a deal was “within reach.”