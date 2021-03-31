Biden’s $3T infrastructure plan good for Michigan, Stabenow says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden is rolling out a big infrastructure bill that may be a hard sell to Republicans in the Senate.

In Grand Rapids Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said that the $3 trillion plan would address traditional infrastructure issues but would go well beyond roads, bridges and water lines.

“It’s got Michigan written all over it,” she said. “It’s a focus on advanced manufacturing, job training. Bring the supply chain back home so we’re not dependent for a semiconductor from one plant in Taiwan, as an example. It incentivizes electric vehicle purchases through tax credits that I have championed. And charging stations and all the other things we need around advanced manufacturing including, in addition to, everything we need to do regular infrastructure, roads, bridges.”

Asked about getting Republicans on board, Stabenow said ideally Democrats would round up some Republican support, but acknowledged there might not be 10 GOP senators who would back the bill.

In that case, she said Democrats are ready to use reconciliation, a process that eliminates the 60-vote threshold and makes a simple majority enough to pass the upper chamber. The same method was used to pass the most recent stimulus package that was approved with no Republican votes.