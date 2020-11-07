Joe Biden to win presidential election, NBC News projects

(WOOD) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will soon be able to add a new title before his name: president of the United States.

NBC News projects Biden, a Democrat, will win the election after calling Pennsylvania in his favor late Saturday morning.

In a statement posted to Twitter shortly before noon, Biden said he was “honored” to have been chosen by the American people and promised to “keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who endorsed Biden and who was considered to be his running mate, issued a statement congratulating him and his ultimate partner Sen. Kamala Harris of California on their win, saying she looked forward to working with them in the fight against COVID-19.

Statement from Governor Whitmer on the 2020 Election Results: pic.twitter.com/koP6MlgzSN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 7, 2020

After a count that dragged on for days in battleground states, Biden only needed to win Pennsylvania, or any two-state combination of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, to secure the 270 electoral votes that would give him the election.

In order for President Donald Trump, a Republican, to win reelection, he needed to win Pennsylvania and at least three out of four states in the group of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. In 2016, he won Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

But this time, with the Keystone State in his win column, Biden is believed to have secured 273 electoral votes. And the count is not yet over: NBC News has not yet issued a projection for Arizona, Georgia, Nevada or North Carolina, though the Associated Press has projected Arizona for Biden.

Georgia is already expected to head to a recount.

TRUMP NOT DONE YET

Trump has not conceded the race. He has laid the groundwork for legal challenges in battleground states and said in a Saturday statement that, “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. “So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.” President Donald Trump, Nov. 7, 2020

While Trump is correct that votes have not yet been certified, his claims of voting improprieties are largely meritless and for the most part have been swiftly shown to be inaccurate.

With COVID-19 motivating the majority of Americans to stay home and away from the polls on election day, the U.S. saw an unprecedented number of early votes cast in the presidential election. With Trump’s constant attacks over the validity of mail-in voting while also motivating his base to turn out in person on Election Day, many experts correctly predicted that the majority of mail-in ballots would be counted in Biden’s favor.

What that meant was Republicans were likely to see early leads across the country dwindle away as states continued to count mail-in and absentee ballots. As the days following the elections came and went, this prediction transformed into reality as absentee and mail-in ballots were the driving factor behind Biden overtaking Trump in nearly every swing state in this year’s election.

But Trump is calling foul, repeatedly making baseless claims of fraud in the days since the polls closed — including in Michigan. In Pennsylvania, his camp is hoping to get the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case over whether ballots postmarked by Election Day can be counted up to three days later and may try to challenge ballots counted before they won a court ruling allowing monitors to be closer to those processing the ballots, a source familiar with their thinking said.

Urging patience amid the long count, Biden has said that he wants to bring the country together.

“My responsibility as president will be the represent the whole nation. And I want you to know that I’ll work as hard for those who voted against me as those who voted for me. That’s the job,” he said Friday night. “It’s called the duty of care for all Americans.”

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will be making history as she becomes the first female, black and Asian American to become vice president of the United States.

The transfer of power, under the Constitution, is Jan. 20.