GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new study published by the Better Business Bureau found scams involving cryptocurrencies are on the rise. Yet, many consumers aren’t aware of the tactics used by fraudsters.

BBB said the number of reports it received involving cryptocurrency has tripled in the last three years, with 2,465 complaints reporting a monetary loss in 2021. However, the study notes the actual number may be much higher as most fraud victims do not report it.

With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, criminals are now using these digital payment systems to get money from victims. The study found many victims of ransomware attacks, Ponzi schemes and romance scams reported being tricked into using cryptocurrencies.

In the study, BBB provided several tips for consumers to avoid cryptocurrency scams, including the following:

If you buy cryptocurrency, make sure to guard your codes, also called “crypto wallet.”

Look carefully at email addresses, website addresses and links to avoid becoming the victim of phishing scams.

Be careful when someone asks you to pay for products with cryptocurrency.

Don’t trust celebrity endorsements and claims on social media.

Only download apps from Google Play or App Store.

The full study can be found on BBB’s website.