GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of Mother’s Day, the Better Business Bureau is reminding you to watch for scams as you shop for your mom.

If you’re buying a gift online, watch for suspicious websites and pop-up ads. The BBB said one thing to watch for is making sure the website has ‘https://’ in the URL.

When ordering flowers, call the shop to make sure it exists.

“Many scam sites claim they are local but do not exist in the area, or at all,” BBB said in a release.

If you’re buying electronics for a gift, keep it in the original packaging in case you need to return it, and keep your receipts if you buy her jewelry. BBB suggests going to a jewelry store instead of buying something online.

For gift cards and gift certificates purchases, double check the terms and conditions.

For more information on avoiding scams, go to bbb.org.