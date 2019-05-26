National

At least 8 people shot at large party in Virginia

Posted: May 26, 2019 07:04 AM EDT

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — At least eight people were shot at a large party off of Airline Boulevard and Holly Cove Drive late Saturday night. 

Chesapeake Police were called to the Holly Cove neighborhood just before 10 p.m. for reports of traffic congestion and people refusing to move their vehicles.

While officers were on the way, emergency dispatchers were notified about gunshots being heard in the same area.

Police say they are working to get more details about how many victims there are in total from the shooting incident and the extent of their injuries. 

A spokesperson with Sentara says eight gunshot victims, all male, were treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in relation to the shooting, but all the conditions were unknown. 

Police say victims were transported to multiple, local hospitals in the area.

