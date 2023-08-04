Carol Duvall, who got her broadcasting start at WOOD-TV, has died at age 97.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Carol Duvall, host of a popular arts and crafts show, has died at age 97.

Duvall died July 31 at a senior living facility in Traverse City, according to her obituary.

Born in 1926, her first broadcasting job was in 1951 with WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. Duvall worked on a children’s program.

In 1962, she began broadcasting in Detroit, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Then, in 1988, Duvall joined ABC’s “Home Show” for its debut, according to her obituary.

She was perhaps best known for “The Carol Duvall Show,” which ran on HGTV from 1994 to 2005 and then on the DIY Network until 2009. On the show, Duvall presented tutorials for crafts like jewelry making, origami and more, her obituary said.

