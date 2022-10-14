GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Actress Arlyn Broche plays an important role in the third season of “The Rock,” a series about the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Season 3 debuts next month. Broche plays Dany Garcia in the show. Garcia is Johnson’s ex-wife, who Broche says is responsible for building the couple’s business enterprise.

While preparing, she got to meet Garcia and work with her on developing the character.

“It’s an honor for me to play Dany Garcia. It’s such a strong role, it’s also just something that is really an honor to bring to light the woman that is such an inspiration for so many,” said Broche.

After “Young Rock,” Garcia says she plans to audition for more projects. She is also starring a show called Gravesend, which will premiere on Amazon Prime.