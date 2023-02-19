SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Monday, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North resumed testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the latest launch was made toward the North’s eastern waters but gave no further details such as exactly what weapon North Korea fired and how far it flew.

On Friday, North Korea launched its Hwasong-15 ICBM off its east coast in the country’s first missile test since Jan. 1.

North Korea’s state media said Sunday the ICBM test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity and verify the weapon’s reliability and the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear force. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, also issued a statement Sunday threatening to take additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea has steadfastly slammed regular South Korea-U.S. military drills as an invasion rehearsal though the allies say their exercises are defensive in nature.

The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers Sunday for separate joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese warplanes in a show of force against North Korea.