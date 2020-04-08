AP testing schedules revised, goes online

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though schools are out for the semester, learning and testing doesn’t stop. This year all Advanced Placement testing will take place online.

They will start in a little over a month on Monday, May 11 with makeup dates taking place in June. Everyone in the country will be taking them at the same time, depending on the time zone they live in.

The tests will also only cover topics and skills that students would have learned in class by the time schools closed in March. This year’s testing will also be open-book and open-note.

Students can take the tests on whatever type of device they want — tablet, laptop or phone —using them to type and upload any written responses.

For those who do not have the Internet or a device to access it, you should reach out to the College Board directly.