AP source: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to resign
WASHINGTON (WOOD) — United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to resign during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.
In an unexpected announcement, the White House says that Trump and Haley will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.
