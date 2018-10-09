AP source: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to resign

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved United Nations U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses a U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea, Monday Sept. 4, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to resign during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.

In an unexpected announcement, the White House says that Trump and Haley will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

