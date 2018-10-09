National

AP source: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to resign

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 10:26 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 10:26 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (WOOD) —  United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to resign during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. 

In an unexpected announcement, the White House says that Trump and Haley will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night