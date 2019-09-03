AP Source: Texas shooter got gun at private sale

Authorities look at a U.S. Mail vehicle, which was involved in Saturday’s shooting, outside the Cinergy entertainment center Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A law enforcement official says a gunman who killed seven people in West Texas had obtained his AR-style rifle through a private sale, evading a federal background check.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the person was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Officials said Seth Aaron Ator had previously tried to obtain a gun but failed a federal background check.

Obtaining the weapon through a private sale, as opposed to buying it through a licensed gun dealer, would’ve allowed Ator to skirt the background check.

Authorities said Ator killed seven people and injured 22 others during his rampage on Saturday in Odessa, Texas.