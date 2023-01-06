In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers have been drawn for a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, but it wasn’t immediately known if there was a winner of the massive prize.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13. Mega Millions normally takes hours after the drawing before announcing whether there has been a grand prize winner.

The prize is now the sixth-largest in U.S. history. The $940 million jackpot would be for winners who choose an annuity paid annually over 29 years. Grand prize winners usually take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $486 million.

The odds of winning remain 1 in 302.6 million.