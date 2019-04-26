National

Another sleeping rocker recalled after 5 infant deaths

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the past seven years.

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys R Us.

It comes just two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million of its similar Rock 'n Play sleepers in which more than 30 babies died over a decade.

The deaths in both sleepers occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. The sleepers are soft padded cradles that rock or vibrate to help put babies to sleep.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that anyone who bought the Kids II sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher by contacting Kids II.

The recall covers all models of Kids II sleeping rockers, which were sold for between $40 and $80.

 

_____

Online: 

Kids II Rocking Sleeper recall information 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville

Photo Galleries