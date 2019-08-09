Amtrak considers extending Wolverine line from Chicago to Toronto

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Amtrak is considering a proposal that would extend the Wolverine line’s rail service from Chicago to Toronto.

The proposal was discussed on Thursday during the Michigan Rail Conference at Michigan State University in East Lansing. The idea was first brought up in March in an Amtrak grant request.

Amtrak says the idea would involve construction of a border processing facility and upgrades to existing train stations along the way.

The proposal involves extending the route of a Chicago-Detroit Wolverine train through Ontario and into Toronto. That line currently runs through Kalamazoo.

The total cost of the extension wasn’t released.

A slide from an ⁦@Amtrak⁩ presentation discussing proposed Chicago to Toronto rail service. #MichiganRailConference pic.twitter.com/sFiH7KjTDE — MDOT Rail (@MDOT_Rail) August 8, 2019

