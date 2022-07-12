GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grace Leer is an up-and-coming country music singer and an American Idol finalist. Now, she’s ready to release her first album.

Her first single, called “After One,” is about heartbreak. She said it’s about trying to move on from someone but always reliving memories after one drink.

Leer toured with singer Logan Mize, including a stop at The Intersection in Grand Rapids. The pair also released a song called “Nothing With You.”

She said life on the road was hectic but she learned a lot. The California native lives in Nashville, which she said is a great place for a new artists to meet their idols and to collaborate with other musicians.

Leer’s debut EP will be released on Sept. 14.

