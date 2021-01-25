Allendale board member seen at US Capitol riot

A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelly seen taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allendale Planning Commission was grilled by community members Monday night after video surfaced of Commissioner Ryan Kelley taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

During the virtual meeting, several community members made it clear that they’re not happy with the Allendale board member’s association with the events that took place at the Capitol.

“We need to take action,” a caller said during the virtual meeting. “Ryan Kelley, you need to resign.”

Community members also called for Allendale Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas to take action or leave his position.

“Mr. Elenbaas, if you do not have the moral compass to do what’s right, please resign tonight,” another caller said.

Elenbaas finally talked about the matter involving Kelley more than two hours after the meeting started.

“I am looking at those videos and determining what accusations are credible,” Elenbaas said. “I will say I don’t agree with all of his actions.”

Bob Sullivan, the township’s attorney added that if Kelley were to be charged for his actions in the nation’s Capital, he wouldn’t necessarily be let go by the commission.

“We have the ability to investigate what happens in the township. If those outside jurisdictions complete an investigation and determine there’s probable cause to prosecute and proceed to prosecution … If there’s a conviction, I think the township can take that determination by that infinite body and make determination if it fits into one of the areas by the statue,” Sullivan said.