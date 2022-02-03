Aldrich sexual assault scandal hits home far from Blackhawks

NHL hockey pucks are viewed before an NHL hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Jan. 21, 2022. Before arriving at Houghton High School in Michigan as a volunteer coach, Brad Aldrich had been allowed to resign from the Blackhawks over accusations of sexually assaulting a player. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have resolved a pair of lawsuits stemming from the organization’s handling of allegations by a former first-round pick that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010.

But questions raised by the suits live on, not just in Chicago, but well beyond.

After he resigned his position with the Blackhawks, Brad Aldrich worked or volunteered for USA Hockey, the University of Notre Dame and Miami University in Ohio before returning to his native Michigan.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 as part of a deal with a prosecutor after he was accused of sexually assaulting a high school hockey player.