2 from West Michigan killed in Alaska plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say three people, including two from West Michigan, were killed when a small plane crashed on land near a bay on the Kenai Peninsula.

Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Sunday night that county employee Traci Timmer and her husband Mike were among those killed.

Troopers identified the pilot as 63-year-old Kem Sibbitt of Fairbanks. All three bodies were recovered Saturday.

Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says the crash occurred Friday night in Little Johnstone Bay, about 30 miles southeast of the community of Seward.

Marsh didn’t know the purpose of the flight in the Helio Courier aircraft, but he said it was a private plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

—24 Hour News 8 contributed to this report.