UNDATED (WOOD) — Abbott Nutrition has recalled certain ready-to-eat liquid baby formulas due to a problem with the seals on the caps.

The recall announced Friday is not related to the previous recall of powdered formula that contributed to a national shortage.

The problem, Abbott said in a release, is that some of the bottles have caps that may not have sealed fully, so they could spoil and cause sickness.

Affected are certain 2-fluid-ounce bottles of liquid Ready-To-Feed Similac Total Pro Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Most were sent to doctor’s office and hospitals. You can go to SimilacRecall.com to find the exact lot numbers involved.

If you have a recalled bottle, don’t use it. If your child is sick, call a doctor.

The products were made at the Abbott plant in Columbus, Ohio.