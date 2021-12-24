AAA: 3 million people expected to travel for holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re heading out of town for the holidays, auto experts have some advice before you hit the road. They say the biggest thing is to plan ahead, as more than 3 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

Leaders with AAA say travel numbers this year are slightly lower than 2019 by about 9 percent.

They say gas prices are the highest at this time of year, but the Grand Rapids area is one of the lowest-priced metros in the state, sitting at about $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Leaders say it’s important to prepare for potential delays and check your vehicle before you head out by inspecting the battery, fluids, and tires.

“We expect to respond to as many as 1.3 million road requests during this timeframe, so definitely planning ahead and making sure your vehicle is ready for the road. It really helps to prevent any unnecessary breakdowns while you’re out there traveling,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA.

You can check out gas prices near you online.