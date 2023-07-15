GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been one year since the original 10-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline switched over to the three digit number of 9-8-8. Since that switch, the White House reported that the lifeline has answered around five million contacts.

The universal number connects callers, who are experiencing any mental health-related distress, emotional distress or a substance use crisis, to a trained crisis counselor. You are able to call and text through the number.

Once the number is dialed, there are prompts given to help direct the caller to the correct counselor. The lifeline has specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults and veterans.

This week, the option for Spanish-speaking individuals was added. They are now able to call or text and be connected with a counselor who also speaks Spanish.

Terri Tanielian, the special assistant to the president for veterans affairs, said the White House is working on expanding the hotline to continue giving people the help that they need.

Suicide is preventable and we are doing what we can to help people in that time of need. This line, which pre existed before as a 10 digit line, connects over 200 local crisis centers.

We’ve added some national backup centers. We’ve invested nearly $1 billion with our partnerships in states to make sure that they can hire and train more crisis counselors. We can add more local centers and then we can build mobile response teams again, to go to the person in crisis, to get them at the help that they need right away,” Tanielian said.

She added that they are working on a way to add video calling to the service.

If you or someone you know need help, please call or text the 9-8-8 lifeline to connect with a trained crisis counselor. The service is available 24 hours a day.