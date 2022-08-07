CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire.

None of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition and included eight men and one woman with the age range from 23-47, according to police. All nine people shot have been treated and released from the hospital.

Police state that the preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect was actively firing a gun when an officer shot at them. It is unclear if the officer’s shot hit the suspect.

CPD provided an update Sunday afternoon and stated there are at least two suspects who opened fire and that the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.