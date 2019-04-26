7 in intensive care after gas leak; federal probe underway
BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) — Seven people, including a firefighter, remain in intensive care after they were injured in an ammonia leak in Illinois.
Lake County Sheriff's spokesman Christopher Covelli said Friday that the majority of the 37 people injured Thursday have been treated and released from hospitals. Toxic gas plumes formed and lingered for several hours when anhydrous ammonia leaked from containers being pulled by a tractor in Beach Park, about 40 miles north of downtown Chicago.
The injured included 11 firefighters and three police officers.
Sheriff's detectives and a team from the National Transportation Safety Board are jointly investigating the leak Friday.
Covelli told the Daily Herald it could be more than a week before a cause is determined.
