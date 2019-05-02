4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this April 15, 2019 photo provided by the Lincoln Park Zoo, a zoo employee handles one of four red wolf pups born at the Chicago, Ill., zoo on April 13. (Christopher Bijalba/Lincoln Park Zoo via AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this April 15, 2019 photo provided by the Lincoln Park Zoo, a zoo employee handles one of four red wolf pups born at the Chicago, Ill., zoo on April 13. (Christopher Bijalba/Lincoln Park Zoo via AP) [ + - ]

CHICAGO (AP) — Four pups of a critically endangered species of wolf have been born at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

The zoo says in a news release that the two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13 — the first new litter of red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade.

Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups comes at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina.

The wolves — named for their red-tinged fur —have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting. The zoo is taking part with other zoos in a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population.