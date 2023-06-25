LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead after a driver hit a disabled car on the shoulder Saturday morning near Michigan City, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash was reported around 8:35 a.m. about two miles east of Michigan City on Interstate 94.

Sgt. Glenn Fifield said a car was disabled and was on the shoulder with its hazards on when a driver struck the car while driving fast.

The car stopped on the shoulder was pushed into the center travel lane and caught on fire, Fifield said.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old, of Apex, North Carolina, was able to get the driver’s door open and escape, Field said. Three other people in the car weren’t able to get out.

Alkesha Patel, 58, Hina Alkesh Patel, 54, and Aditi Nirmit Patel, 30, all of Apex, North Carolina, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the other car, a 41-year-old man, of Muscatine, Iowa, and his two passengers weren’t injured.

Chemical tests were given to both drivers to test for intoxication, which is required by Indiana law for all serious and fatal crashes. The results are still pending.