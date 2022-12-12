GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — AAA is expecting approximately 3.5 million people in the state of Michigan to travel this holiday season.

The service organization said that travelers are expected to go 50 miles or more to visit their loved ones. Ninety percent of them will be driving with plenty still taking flights. Air travel is predicted to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

“You can expect to see longer lines at the airport and winter weather is a wild card, so it’s really important if you are planning to travel by air this holiday season to consider travel insurance,” Adrienne Woodland with AAA said.

AAA also said that Dec. 23 and 24 to be will be the busiest travel days on the road this year.