1 year after riot, Huizenga questions validity of Jan. 6 commission

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday marks one year since a protest over the results of the 2020 election led to a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The memories remain clear for those who watched the unbelievable scene play out on Jan. 6, 2021, as the angry crowd entered the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden.

A year later, there are still serious divisions about what should be done to prevent such an attack from happening again and even how to investigate.

“Let’s be clear: This never should have happened,” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, who was in the House chamber as rioters tried to get in, said. “It should not have. And there’s a lot blame that goes around on that and clearly the Capitol was not prepared.

“Sadly,” he continued. “The Jan. 6 commission is not really looking at those things. In fact, (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi has refused to allow the sergeant at arms to release their communications to the commission and to the Republicans on the House Administration Committee. That’s actually who should be dealing with this. I don’t believe the Jan. 6 commission itself has legitimate standing.”

He added that Pelosi’s removal of two Republicans from the Jan. 6 committee makes the process more about politics than fact finding.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee continue to meet and issue requests for more information. So far, two contempt citations have been issued by the committee to former President Donald Trump’s associates for failing to cooperate.