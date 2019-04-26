1 in custody for CA murders of former Holland woman, man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Wendi Miller.

UNDATED (WOOD) — A personal trainer with a criminal history has been arrested for the murders of a former Holland area woman and a man in California, an NBC station reports.

NBC Los Angeles says Jamon Rayon Buggs was booked Thursday for allegedly killing 48-year-old Wendi Sue Miller and 38-year-old Darren Donald Partch. Their bodies were discovered in Partch’s Newport Beach apartment Sunday night after Miller’s family contacted police when they couldn’t reach her.

Buggs is being held on a $1 million bail in connection to at least three attempted burglaries, according to the NBC station. In one of the crimes, he’s accused of shooting at a resident who interrupted the break-in.

NBC Los Angeles says Buggs was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly bailing from a car during a short police chase following the final crime.

The NBC station says in 1996, Buggs pleaded guilty to vandalism, taking property and gun charges, and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Miller, formerly known as Wendi Carpenter, once lived in the Holland area with her family. She made news in West Michigan in 2011 when she seemingly disappeared with her two children, who she did not have custody of. Police put out word that they were looking for her. She eventually surrendered and was charged.

The ordeal prompted Miller to start a nonprofit that she said worked to help those dealing with the family court system.

In a Monday Facebook post, Miller’s son said he was told she had been shot and did not suffer.

“Thank you for all the prayers and please don’t stop because I feel our family needs them even more now. I have no doubt in my mind that she was loved on earth and I’m happy that she gets to be loved even better in heaven,” he wrote.