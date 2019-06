SOUTH BEND, In. (WOOD) — St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to the scene of a bar shooting early Sunday morning.

Authorities say at least one person is dead and as many as 10 were injured at Kelly’s Pub on E Michawaka Avenue around 2 a.m.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is leading the investigation following a shooting at Kelly's Pub this morning on E. Mishawaka. One person has died and there are multiple others injured. — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) June 23, 2019

Those with injuries were sent to two hospitals in the region.

Police did not say what prompted the shooting or whether there was more than one shooter.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with woodtv for further updates.