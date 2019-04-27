National

'Avengers: Endgame' sets multiple records at box office

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 03:20 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 03:20 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — "Avengers: Endgame" is crushing the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release.

The Walt Disney Co. says domestically the film opened Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and "Avengers: Infinity War" ($106 million in 2018).

Outside the U.S., "Avengers: Endgame" broke another record by grossing an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing "The Fate of the Furious" aka "Fast & Furious 8" ($443 million in 2017).

The Marvel Comics superhero film also broke the record for the highest opening weekend globally of all time with $644 million at the end of Friday. The previous record holder was "Infinity War" with $641 million.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville

Photo Galleries