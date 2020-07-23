National Blueberry Festival will happen, but some events canceled

An Aug. 6, 2019 photo shows blueberries on a branch at DeGrandchamp Farms in South Haven.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Blueberry Festival in South Haven will go on this year, though organizers say it will be scaled back due to coronavirus mitigation efforts.

The 57th annual festival will run from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9.

Canceled events include live music, the pie eating contest and the beer tent, festival organizers said Thursday.

Other events are still happening, including Farm Day on Aug. 7, when you can visit various growers; a photo contest; a scavenger hunt for kids and a virtual 5K. You can also check out blueberry vendors and the national Blueberry Festival booth at the downtown pavilion on Aug. 8.

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and wear masks, plus wash their hands frequently.

“Please know that we worked long and hard to find a way to still have a festival this year,” a statement from festival Board Chair John Deschaine read in part. “And while this year’s festival will be greatly reduced it did allow us to focus on what is important – blueberries and our community.”

Deschaine said the festival hoped to come “roaring back” in 2021.