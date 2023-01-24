MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights’ city manager will soon be out of a job.

A bitterly divided city council voted Monday night not to renew Troy Bells’ contract, which ends January 31st.

The council met in closed session until around 11:30pm, at which time it reconvened in council chambers and ousted Bell.

“I’m very disappointed,” exclaimed Mayor Pro Tem Ronald Jenkins. “As a city we still have to operate, and we’re walking out of here as if nothing matters. This really is affecting the longevity or the survival of our city.”

Jenkins, who voted to keep Bell, pushed the council to schedule another meeting as soon as possible to begin the search for Bell’s replacement.

“We don’t meet for another two weeks. We can’t wait another two weeks as if we didn’t just make a major decision,” said Jenkins.

Councilwoman Bonnie McGlothin, who voted to terminate Bell, questioned the city manager’s status pending his contract’s expiration at the end of January.

“Mr. Bell is done as of tonight, correct? Will he be allowed to be in the building?” asked McGlothin.

Mayor Walter Watt urged the council to allow Bell to stay until January 31st.

“We are in a state of emergency in my opinion,” said Mayor Walter Watt. “We have issues with our water filtration facility. We have pending projects that need to be moved forward.”

Watt, who supports Bell, said he would contact Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office Tuesday to seek guidance, adding he did not know what that would be.

Earlier in the meeting, there were concerns expressed regarding the number of open positions in the city.

Muskegon Heights is currently lacking a finance manager, an assessor and a human resources department.

Troy Bell began his tenure as Muskegon Heights city manager in early 2020.

The council suspended Bell for two weeks in July 2020 over his handling of a contract with a communications technology vendor and matters surrounding Bell’s pay.