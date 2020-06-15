Young man killed at Muskegon Heights hotel

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Muskegon Heights hotel.

Police say they were called to the Clarion Hotel on Seaway Drive near Hoyt Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday where a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a room on the second floor.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas said the victim is in his late teens or early 20s. He declined to provide further details about the victim as officers work to notify his family.

The victim was shot in the chest and face with a small-caliber firearm, Thomas said. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

He said the shooting at the hotel is especially disappointing because of the city’s efforts to clean up the area.

“We were developing this area. You can see it just driving down the road,” Thomas said. “This is one of our comeback areas.”

Thomas said officers are working strong leads to apprehend a suspect. He said witnesses are cooperating in the investigation.

“This is just a terrible thing to happen in a place that is coming back,” Thomas said. “We’ve got witnesses at the police station right now. People are cooperating.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463

This is a developing news story. News 8 has a crew headed to the area to learn more. Tune in to News 8 at 5 for the latest, and get updates on woodtv.com.