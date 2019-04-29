World Wish Day: Helping kids battling critical illnesses Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday is World Wish Day, a day to highlight and bring awareness to all the things Make-A-Wish does for kids battling critical illnesses.

In Michigan, Make-A-Wish has more than 800 kids waiting to have their wishes granted. Brooks Kingma used to be one of the kids waiting for his wish to be granted.

“The last day in November I had a major headache like my head was going to explode. We ran to the hospital, got a CAT scan and there was a brain tumor,” said Brooks.

Brooks was 11 when that happened, he is now 16.

“They finally figured out what it was, its germinoma and it’s a cancerous tumor,” Brooks said.

About a month later, he started chemotherapy three days a week, every three weeks, four rounds.

After chemotherapy, Brooks had to do proton radiation. The closest place to go outside of Chicago, so he and his mom lived there for a month to go through the treatment.

"Chemo is like putting poison in your body. I felt awful, three days, I actually had three kinds of chemo. One the first day, one the second day, one the third day and I just had to stay in bed all day,” said Brooks.

He is clear of cancer, but still goes every few months for scans to make sure its staying that way.

"I was like completely relieved it’s all over. I don't have to do anything else. I was really happy," said Brooks.

Then on a cold Decembers day, a surprise.

"When we got home, my sister said dad took the garage door opener. I said ‘ugh, fine. So, I had to go manually do it, like pressing the buttons and pressing enter and I opened it. There it was,” said Brooks.

Surrounded by his friends and family his wish, made possible by Make-A-Wish Michigan, came true — his very own fishing boat.

"I've been boating my whole life. I love being on the water,” said Brooks.

He has been able to take it out once so far, but many more trips out on the water are planned for a Pure Michigan summer.

"They are an awesome group. I love Make-A-Wish. If I could, I would donate, but I'm still a kid. Make-A Wish is an awesome organization. They are so friendly, so kind,” Brooks said.

To celebrate World Wish Day, The Mitten on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids will be donating 50% of all food proceeds to Make-A-Wish Michigan. -----

