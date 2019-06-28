World War II bomber parked in Muskegon Co.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, is parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores.

The bomber comes to Muskegon from the Yankee Air Museum on the grounds of the Willow Run Airport near Ypsilanti.

The Yankee Lady is a Boeing B-17G, which is the type of heavy bomber that flew daylight strategic bombing missions in World War II.

Its purpose was to fly high and deep into enemy territory. It took out things like factories, oil refineries, and military installations.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.



A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

A photo of the Yankee Lady, a World War II heavy bomber, which was parked at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on June 28, 2019.

With a crew of ten and defensive armaments of up to 13 fifty caliber machine guns, the B-17 became known as the Flying Fortress.

“It was an important airplane. It got us through the beginning stages of the war before other airplanes designs could be brought to the front lines,” said Grant Schwartz of the Yankee Air Museum.

There are only about 10 remaining in the world that can fly. This weekend — you can do just that.

The flight costs $450. A portion of the proceeds from each ride will be donated to the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum.

The flights are going to be offered to the public at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The bomber will be at the airport through Saturday for public self-guided tours, which cost $5.