Authorities respond to the report of a crash on Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on the side of a road in Muskegon Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department were called to Sherman Boulevard near Estes Street in Muskegon. First responders found that a 41-year-old Muskegon woman and her two children, ages 2 and 5, had been hit by a vehicle while walking on the shoulder of Sherman.

Police say the vehicle that hit them fled the scene. The woman and her 2-year-old were taken to the hospital with minor injuries but were expected to fully recover, officers said.

The Muskegon Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run. They are specifically looking for a light tan, older model, 4-door sedan. Officers say the driver of that vehicle may have important information about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.