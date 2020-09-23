Woman steals kitten from Muskegon Humane Society

LEFT: A surveillance photo of the woman who stole a kitten from the Muskegon Humane Society. RIGHT: Millie, the kitten who was stolen from the humane society. (Muskegon Humane Society)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Humane Society is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole a kitten from the shelter.

In a Facebook post, the humane society said around 1 p.m. Tuesday a woman rang the shelter’s doorbell. She didn’t have an appointment, but they had an opening at the time, so they let her in.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the woman was left alone in the cat room to look at the pets available for adoption. After a short time, she left the shelter.

When staff checked later in the day, the kitten named Millie as well as her kennel name tag were missing. Surveillance video showed the woman putting the kitten in her bag and grabbing the name tag before leaving the shelter.

The humane society shared photos of the woman, her vehicle and Millie on Facebook Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Muskegon Humane Society at 231.773.8689.